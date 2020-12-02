Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price target on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of CGY opened at C$55.28 on Monday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$31.29 and a 52-week high of C$71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.37. The stock has a market cap of $539.53 million and a PE ratio of 24.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

In related news, Director George Brian Weber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.50, for a total transaction of C$163,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$245,232. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.30, for a total value of C$53,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,086,300. Insiders sold 9,148 shares of company stock worth $595,957 in the last three months.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

