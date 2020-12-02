Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Stock Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,063 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. Research analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AP. ValuEngine downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford purchased 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $146,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 275,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,210.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

