American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1,825.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $19,075,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,513,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 435,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,347 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

AEO stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.