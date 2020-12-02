AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,665,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in AMERCO by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL opened at $421.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.74. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $429.24.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. Analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

UHAL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.