Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng Sells 1,287 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $101,415.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $310,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.