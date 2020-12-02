Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 10.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,220.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,615.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,185.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,017.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

