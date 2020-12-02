Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,220.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,185.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,017.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,615.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

