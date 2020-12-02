Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,220.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,615.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,185.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,017.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.