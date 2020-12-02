Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,220.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,615.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,185.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,017.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
