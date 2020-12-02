Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Main Street Research LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,220.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,185.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,017.40. The company has a market cap of $1,615.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

