Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,220.08 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,185.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3,017.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,615.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

