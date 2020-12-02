Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.41. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

