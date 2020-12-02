Alembic Global Advisors Initiates Coverage on The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

The Chemours stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in The Chemours by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 44,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Chemours by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Chemours by 139.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 214.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 77,596 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

