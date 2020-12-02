Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stake Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.67% of Airgain worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 152.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 154,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AIRG stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

