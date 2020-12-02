Afya (AFYA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AFYA stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Afya has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

Get Afya alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFYA shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.