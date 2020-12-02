Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Shares of AIH opened at $5.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.51).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

