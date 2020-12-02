Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.04

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.04 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 5094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Adient by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adient by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Adient by 42.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adient by 31.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

