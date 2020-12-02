Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 51.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $2,103,556.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLRN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.