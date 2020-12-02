Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Shares of AMP opened at $190.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.41. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $193.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,197. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.