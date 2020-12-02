Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 60,610 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $161.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

