Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,057 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.