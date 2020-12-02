Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,228 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Harmonic worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $449,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Harmonic by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

HLIT stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $630.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

