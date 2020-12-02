Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

NYSE SYF opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

