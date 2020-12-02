Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Stamps.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.13, for a total value of $442,607.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,607.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,724 shares of company stock worth $22,649,793. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $186.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.01.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.80.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.