Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 174,277 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $3,961,316.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 636,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $9,136,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

