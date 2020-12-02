Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 171,480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 79,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 123,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at $316,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.19. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.37). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $535,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.