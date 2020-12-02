Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HARP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HARP shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

