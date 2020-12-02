Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,002 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 311,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,375 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on PWR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

NYSE PWR opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

