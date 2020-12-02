Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Duluth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. ValuEngine cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $412.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

