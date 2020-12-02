Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,909 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 123.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 18.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,116,263 shares of company stock valued at $115,461,769. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

DDOG stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,187.94 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.