Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,510,000 after purchasing an additional 547,805 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $10,222,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after buying an additional 243,653 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 99.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 146,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

