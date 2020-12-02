8,116 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,116 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 65.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOKF opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.62.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

