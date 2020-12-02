41,100 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.