328 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,220.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,185.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,017.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,615.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

