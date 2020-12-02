21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.00) Per Share

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 21Vianet Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the information technology services provider will earn ($2.00) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.86). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNET. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

