196,711 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 196,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

