180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Major Shareholder Marlene Krauss Sells 33,445 Shares

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $70,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marlene Krauss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Marlene Krauss sold 12,182 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $33,865.96.

On Monday, November 23rd, Marlene Krauss sold 60,633 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $197,663.58.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Marlene Krauss sold 3,300 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $7,458.00.

ATNF opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. discovers and develops pharmaceutical drugs. The company is based in the United States.

