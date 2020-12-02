16,800 Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in L Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 84,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth about $4,232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in L Brands by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in L Brands by 6.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

LB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

