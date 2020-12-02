10,678 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino stock opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,362,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $859,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock valued at $197,143,056.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Bank of America upped their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on nCino from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.