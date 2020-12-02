1,025,200 Shares in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,025,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,722,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.93% of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF stock opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. SPDR Solactive Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $56.92 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

