10,179 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Crown by 8,022.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 501.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crown by 125.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

