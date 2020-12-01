Zuora (ZUO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Zuora has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.05–0.04 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $(0.05)-(0.04) EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $113,090.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $362,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $74,692.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,982 shares of company stock valued at $210,444. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

