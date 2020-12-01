Zscaler (ZS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $3,152,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,781 shares of company stock worth $35,558,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

