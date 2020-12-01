Zacks Investment Research Lowers Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

WTRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Watford from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Watford from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Watford from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Watford presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Watford has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $690.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.17.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. Analysts predict that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watford during the third quarter worth $72,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Watford in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in Watford by 33.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 303,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Watford in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

