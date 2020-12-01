Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Get Vector Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

VGR opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,335,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $701,750 and have sold 1,875,000 shares worth $20,164,750. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.