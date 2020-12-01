Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Central Garden & Pet have increased and outpaced the industry so far in the year. Notably, the company has been taking steps to strengthen its position in the pet supplies and lawn and garden supplies space. It has been developing new products, advancing digital capabilities, optimizing supply chain, and focusing on marketing activities. Impressively, these endeavors aided the company to continue with its stellar performance in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Looking into 2021, management indicated higher investments related to capacity expansion, brand building and e-commerce, and increases in labor and freight cost as well as key commodity prices. Additionally, management expects supply chain pressure owing to higher demand levels and an incremental interest expense. Evidently, these are likely to weigh on fiscal 2021 earnings.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CENT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

