Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of PEAK opened at $28.86 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

