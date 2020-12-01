Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.
Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.
Shares of PEAK opened at $28.86 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
