Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.50. Tenable reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

TENB stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at $487,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,272 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,986 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenable by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Tenable by 11.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

