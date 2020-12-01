Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 66.8% in November

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020 // Comments off

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the October 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.