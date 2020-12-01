Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Yelp were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 72.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,243 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 300,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,797 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

