Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ (XERS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XERS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.15.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.36 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

